20 Palaro athletes treated for minor injuries

AT LEAST 20 student-athletes were treated after sustaining minor injuries during the morning event Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Jon Ralph Inot, a physical therapist and a member of the medical committee of the Palaro, told SunStar Cebu that most of the reported cases were due to cuts and bruises, as well as fainting and exhaustion.

Inot said the temporary medical station located on the first floor of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is equipped with diagnostic and testing equipment, such as ultrasound for muscle and skeletons, including rehab to diagnose and treat minor injuries.

The medical station has also counselors and psychologists to provide counseling for the student-athletes.

A student-athlete from Eastern Visayas who joined the elementary girls’ volleyball team was subjected to counseling after an ultrasound revealed a tear on her leg ligament following a game. (EHP)