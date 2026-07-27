20 pigs culled after asf case; Mayor says outbreak stopped

MAYOR Nestor Archival confirmed on Monday, July 27, 2026, that 20 pigs in a southern barangay were affected by African Swine Fever (ASF) last week, prompting authorities to immediately implement containment measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

Speaking during a press conference, Archival said the City ordered the culling of all pigs in the affected area after receiving laboratory confirmation from the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF).

“I instructed the DVMF to remove all the pigs and directed the police to secure the area to prevent the movement of pigs that could potentially carry the virus,” he said.

Blood samples collected from the pigs later tested positive for ASF. The infected animals were culled and buried in accordance with disease control protocols.

Archival declined to identify the affected barangay but said only one village in Cebu City was affected.

Cebu City had no active ASF cases before the recent localized outbreak. Following the detection of 20 infected pigs in one barangay, authorities said the outbreak has been contained through quarantine, culling and intensified surveillance.

Surveillance continues

ASF is a highly contagious viral disease that affects pigs. It does not pose a risk to humans but can cause significant economic losses to hog raisers.

Archival said the DVMF continues to conduct surveillance and testing across the city to ensure no additional cases emerge.

He also disclosed that the owner of the affected piggery sought assistance from him after losing an estimated P300,000 investment.

Archival said he immediately directed the Department of Social Welfare and Services to provide assistance to the hog raiser and added that he personally extended financial aid to help ease the owner’s losses.

Biosecurity measures

According to Archival, authorities immediately contained the incident after depopulating the affected piggery, burying the infected animals and implementing biosecurity measures to prevent further transmission.

He said Cebu City has since been declared ASF-free again following the completion of containment efforts.

The incident occurred despite the implementation of Executive Order 86, which Archival signed on July 10.

The order temporarily prohibits the entry and transport of live pigs, locally produced pork, pork products and by-products into and out of Cebu City as a preventive measure against the entry and spread of ASF.

Public urged to report cases

Archival urged backyard hog raisers and the public to remain vigilant and immediately report pigs showing symptoms of ASF to the DVMF so authorities can respond quickly and help protect the city’s hog industry.

Awaiting more details

SunStar Cebu sought additional information from DVMF head Jessica Maribojoc on the timeline of the case, the origin of the affected pigs, the possible source of the infection and whether nearby piggeries were also tested.

She had not responded as of press time. / CAV