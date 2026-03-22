20 Toledo students receive scholarships from Therma Visayas

TWENTY students from Barangays Bato and Cabitoonan in Toledo City have received college scholarships from Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI), a subsidiary of AboitizPower, to support their higher education.

Funded by Aboitiz Foundation Inc. and implemented in partnership with Cebu Technological University (CTU), the program provides financial assistance for education-related expenses, targeting students from communities near the TVI facility.

Scholars were selected in coordination with barangay officials as part of TVI’s community development efforts.

The scholarships were formally awarded during a ceremony held on March 3 at the CTU main campus, where company and university officials underscored the role of industry-academe partnerships in expanding access to education.

AboitizPower said the initiative aims to help develop a local talent pool while supporting long-term community growth in Toledo City, where TVI operates a 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant. / KOC