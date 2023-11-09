200 augmentation cops to leave Negros Oriental after special polls cancelled

AFTER the House of Representatives passed a resolution to cancel the special election in Negros Oriental’s third congressional district scheduled for December 9, 2023, due to the persistent threat to peace and security there, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) made a decision to send back the more than 200 policemen stationed in the province to their mother unit.

"Right now, since there is a cancellation ibalik sa to sila sa RMFB (Regional Mobile Force Battalion), but anytime if there is a new development, we are going to realign our forces then we will reassign them back to Negros if ever," according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

Pelare, however, asserted that the province is still peaceful since, according to crime data from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, there was little crime occurred even on October 30, the day of the Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Election.

Before the cancellation was made public, three candidates have already submitted their certificates of candidacy to take over the position left vacant by Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., namely, Arnie’s brother and former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves, retired Colonel Reynaldo Lopez and incumbent Bacong Mayor Lenin Alviola. (AYB, TPT)