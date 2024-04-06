200 coastal families to receive housing

AT LEAST 200 marginalized families and informal settlers residing along the coastline of Lapu-Lapu City will soon have their own homes, as the City Government is set to construct an initial 200 socialized housing units this year.

The Lapu-Lapu City Government accepted on Thursday, April 4, 2024, a donation of about two hectares of land in Barangay Calawisan from real estate developer Johndorf Ventures Corp. (JVC).

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and JVC president and chief executive officer Richard Lim led the ceremonial signing of the Deed of Donation at the City Hall on Thursday.

Chan told reporters the City Government will pay for the construction of the socialized housing units.

He said priority will be given to marginalized families and informal settlers residing in the coastal barangays who are at risk.

He added that families residing in coastal areas must be relocated as the coastal road project from Barangay Pajo to Barangay Ibo is also set to begin.

Chan said the City Government has allocated a funding of P200 million for the construction of the condo-type building.

An initial five-story building will be built on the donated lot. It will accommodate 200 socialized housing units. Each unit will have an area of 22 square meters.

Chan said the City Government aims to start the construction within the year, as funding has already been allocated.

He said the contractor should only take about six months from the start of construction to finish the project.

The City Government also plans to expand the project by constructing 10 additional similar buildings on the same lot, which will accommodate a total of 1,500 units of socialized housing, Chan said.

He said the City Government will need a budget of at least P1 billion for the expansion.

The project will also be subject to the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH), a national housing program of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which was launched in 2022. The program will subsidize the monthly amortization of the selected recipients.

Chan said the City Council amended its moratorium on permits for condominium and subdivision projects to allow the construction of socialized housing projects, whether government or private-entity funded, in the city. / EHP