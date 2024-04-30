200 cops to secure CVIRAA Meet in Cebu City

UP TO 200 personnel of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 have been deployed on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, for Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet, which will be held from May 4 to 9.

According to CCPO Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, the Mandaue City Police Office and Lapu-Lapu City Police Office also sent their personnel to help provide security for the major event.

Since the athletes from the different places in the Central Visayas have their own police escorts to protect them, the police personnel will no longer be sent to the billeting places.

Dalogdog clarified stated that the deployment won’t have an impact on their operation, saying beat patrollers will remain in the streets to deter crimes.

"In place na tanan, naa naman diri ang atung mga augmentation force walay problema sa atung mga personnel sa Cebu City Police Office kay padayon gihapon ta nga mag perform sa atung normal police function," Dalogdog said.

(Everything is in order, our augmentation force is present, and there are no issues with any of our Cebu City Police Office personnel because we will continue carrying out our regular police duties). (AYB, TPT)