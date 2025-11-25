200 mm of rainfall triggers flooding in southern Cebu

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas reported that Dumanjug, Cebu recorded over 200 millimeters of rainfall in the past 24 hours due to Tropical Depression Verbena, causing flooding across the southern parts of the province.

Pagasa Visayas chief weather forecasting specialist Jhoemer Eclarino said in an interview on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, that rainfall from Verbena was heavily concentrated in southern Cebu.

He added that despite Verbena being a weak tropical depression, it continued to bring significant rainfall across the Visayas, with flooding reports emerging from southern Cebu, Negros, and Bacolod.

Eclarino recalled that earlier this month, Typhoon Tino had brought intense rains in Cebu, which recorded more than 400 mm of rainwater.

While Verbena’s rainfall is comparatively lower, he said the volume remains substantial, translating to over one million drums of water per square kilometer.

Pagasa said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 over Cebu may be lifted by Tuesday afternoon as Verbena continues to move away.

The agency added that no heavy rainfall signal is expected afterward, with the weather transitioning to light to moderate occasional rains.

Cebu is expected to experience fair weather by Wednesday, November 26, Eclarino said, adding that conditions are projected to “return to normal” as Verbena dissipates further.

Verbena is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday, November 27. (DPC)