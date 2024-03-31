200 stores transformed

ON MARCH 22, 2024, MerryMart (MM) Wholesale marked the 200th sari-sari store transformation into a mini-mart.

This Project of MM Wholesale aids the transformation of sari-sari stores to become mini markets while purchasing their grocery inventory from the MM Wholesale App.

In a disclosure to the local bourse, MM chairman Edgar “Injap” Sia II believes that the long-term solution for these sari-sari stores to thrive is to transform them into grocery mini-marts where their customers or “suki” can now enter their “tindahan,” just like the set-up of their branded and modern mini-mart competitors that recently opened near their sari-sari stores.

The firm also said the MM Distribution Center locations in Tarlac and Laguna will be followed by the rollout of two in Luzon, three in the Visayas and three in Mindanao to achieve the first 10 MM Distribution Center network nationwide. The MM Wholesale e-commerce platform supported by its distribution centers is expected to eventually be available in all 82 provinces of the Philippines. / PR