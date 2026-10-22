200 teams expected in Rongcales Cup

FOOTBALL action takes center stage in the south again as the 3rd Rongcales Football Cup kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

Organized by the managers of Rongcales Futbollitos — Ronbert Cabigas, Kurt Acre, Julius Acre, and former Philippine Azkals player Arnie Pasinabo — this year’s edition is shaping up to be the biggest yet, with an estimated 200 teams expected to compete across multiple age groups and elite divisions.

What started as a grassroots initiative has grown into one of Cebu’s most anticipated football festivals, drawing delegations from outside Cebu including teams from Manila, Cagayan de Oro, Tacloban, Ormoc, and Negros.

The tournament has become a vital meeting ground for young talents and veteran players alike, fostering camaraderie and competitive spirit across regions.

The two-day football extravaganza will feature age-group divisions for players Under 7, U8, U9, U10, U12, as well as for Boys Under 14, Boys U18, and Girls U18.

The other categories are Ladies Open, Men’s Elite, Men’s Division 2, 32 Above, and 38 Above.

From the future stars in the U7 division taking their first touches on the pitch to the seasoned campaigners in the 38 Above category, the tournament promises non-stop action for football fans.

The tournament, which winds up on Sunday, is made possible through the unwavering support of the owners of Rongcales Futbollitos Football Club, Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Jackilyn Rongcales, whose commitment to grassroots football development continues to promote the sport in the region.

With 200 teams, 13 categories, and delegations from across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex is expected to be packed with intense matches, passionate supporters, and the vibrant community spirit that defines Cebuano football. / RICO B. RAMIREZ