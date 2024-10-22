2,000 cops to secure Cebu City cemeteries on Kalagkalag 2024

AROUND 2,000 police personnel and force multipliers will be deployed to various cemeteries in Cebu City during the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2, 2024, respectively.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer and current deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the security plan for the two-day event has already been finalized.

Macatangay revealed that they have already identified major cemeteries where they will send the greatest number of police officers, with the assistance of barangay tanods, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Cebu City Transportation Office, among others.

"Our area of concentration will be the major cemeteries since, based on historical data, that is where most Cebuanos visit," Macatangay said in Cebuano.

As usual, strict security measures will be implemented, such as preventing the entry of sharp weapons, alcoholic beverages, and sound systems to avoid disturbing people praying for their departed loved ones.

However, people will be allowed to bring bags, such as backpacks, subject to inspection.

Next week, the CCPO will hold a send-off ceremony at the CCPO headquarters as part of their security preparations. (AYB)