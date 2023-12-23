2,000 DepEd employees in Central Visayas get P18,000 incentive

THE Christmas celebration of teachers will be merrier as the education agency shelled out P1.47 billion for the special recognition incentive (SRI) for its around 82,000 employees in Central Visayas.

According to Department of Education Central Visayas (DepEd 7) director Salustiano Jimenez, they began processing the additional benefit for government employees last Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, with distribution following on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

In an interview on Thursday, Dec. 21, Jimenez said qualified personnel, both teaching and non-teaching staff, are eligible to receive the SRI, amounting to P18,000.

However, he added that some may not receive the entire amount, as the SRI is taxable when the benefits of plantilla positions exceed P90,000; this includes PhilHealth and Pagtutulungan sa Kinabukasan: Ikaw, Bangko, Industriya at Gobyerno (Pag-Ibig) Fund membership, Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) membership, sick leave, vacation leave, and retirement benefits.

Jimenez said out of the total number of DepEd employees in Central Visayas, around 76,000 are teaching employees, while the rest are non-teaching employees or individuals whose primary duties and responsibilities encompass administrative, maintenance, and operational tasks.

"If we cannot finish it today or tomorrow, especially like the big divisions like Cebu Province, they have until Dec. 23, even Saturday. The superintendents told me that they will also extend their services," he said.

Cash basis only

In recent days, social media has been abuzz with images of teachers in Cebu City queuing up under the heat of the sun for their SRI, sparking criticism from the public.

According to a memorandum dated Dec. 15, issued by DepEd and signed by Education Undersecretary Michael Poa and Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas, the default mode for SRI distribution is strictly in cash.

Jimenez clarified that this distribution method was decided by Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte, based on the assessment that it is the preferred option for the majority of teachers.

He added that while cash distribution is the default mode, there remains an alternative for teachers to receive their SRI through ATM payrolls, particularly those residing in remote areas, by submitting a formal request letter.

Furthermore, Jimenez said this method is also favored by teachers currently abroad on vacation, as many educators tend to travel during the holiday season.

Great help

For 54-year-old Maxima Alcontin from Sitio Tapal, Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City, SRI has already been a great help since it was not announced earlier, but "a surprise this December."

Alcontin, who will mark 32 years in service next February, said since her bonuses were already allocated to home expenses, the additional incentive will be used for their holiday celebration.

"We can really use that incentive, especially now during Christmas," she told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Additional incentive

The cash distribution of the incentive adheres to the guidelines outlined in Administrative Order No. 12 of the Office of the President, dated Dec. 7, allowing the "release of a one-time SRI at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000" for employees within the executive branch.

This includes civilian personnel employed by national government agencies, including those within state universities and colleges, as well as individuals holding regular, contractual, or casual positions in government-owned or -controlled corporations.

Additionally, beneficiaries of the SRI extend to personnel in the Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, military and police personnel, and fire and jail personnel under the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Congress employees, judiciary members, Office of the Ombudsman personnel, and Constitutional offices staff may receive a one-time SRI, with their respective heads of office authorized to grant a maximum of P20,000.

During the previous year, DepEd employees were granted an SRI of P15,000. The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition earlier expressed hopes that the maximum incentive amount of P20,000 would be provided this year.

"Maximum effort and service are always expected from teachers, especially since there are many deficiencies in our system. Therefore, we deserve maximum SRI," the group said.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also approved the provision of a one-time gratuity pay of not more than P5,000 each for Contract of Service and Job Order employees.

To qualify for the gratuity pay, employees must have already rendered at least four months of “actual satisfactory performance of service,” according to Marcos' separate Administrative Order 13.