2,000 devotees mark opening of Lapu fiesta

AROUND 2,000 devotees gathered at the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, to welcome the image of their patroness following the annual fluvial procession that opened the city’s 291st patronal fiesta celebration.

The image of Nuestra Señora Virgen de Regla was carried aboard the m/v Princesa of Metro Ferry Inc., which departed Marigondon Port around 7 a.m. and sailed along Mactan’s coast before passing beneath the Mactan-Mandaue and Marcelo Fernan bridges.

The vessel arrived at Muelle Osmeña Port in Barangay Poblacion around 9 a.m., accompanied by 20 pump boats, nine speedboats and six jet skis.

Devotees then escorted the image on foot to the national shrine, where Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy presided over the opening mass.

Police Station 3 estimated that about 2,000 devotees attended the gathering.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said financial constraints had affected preparations, particularly the search for a sponsoring vessel.

She said moving the departure point to Marigondon Port shortened the route, reduced fuel expenses and allowed the image to arrive earlier.

Vice Mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy, Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan and City Council members also attended.

City Tourism Office head Garry Lao said the procession proceeded peacefully despite earlier weather concerns.

Fiesta budget reduced

Meanwhile, Lao said the City Government had nearly halved the budget for this year’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu festivities, from P11 million to P5.867 million, to reduce expenses.

The revised budget covers production costs and cash prizes.

Cost-cutting measures include lower spending on sound systems, lighting and LED walls, as well as using the existing stage at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob instead of constructing a larger production area.

“Despite the reduced budget, we will ensure that the quality of the presentation and production will not be compromised,” Lao said in Cebuano.

He clarified that a separate fiesta committee oversees other major activities, with an estimated P3 million in City support.

Barangay subsidies

Lao said P3 million in unused assistance from Capitol, originally intended for Lapu-Lapu’s participation in the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, had been allocated to 12 barangays.

Ten mainland barangays —Mactan, Basak, Marigondon, Poblacion, Calawisan, Canjulao, Looc, Maribago, Agus and Buaya — will each receive P250,000.

Barangays Sta. Rosa and Caw-oy on Olango Island will each receive P300,000.

The Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu parade on Sunday, Nov. 15, is expected to feature 35 participating groups, including schools, drum and chorale groups from across Cebu.

This year’s fiesta carries the theme “Mary, Our Lady of the Rule, Listens and Cares for Her Children in This Synodal Journey.” / DPC