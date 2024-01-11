200,000 devotees join Walk with Jesus 2024

OVER 200,000 devotees walked for around 2.1 kilometers, carrying with them an image of Señor Sto. Niño from Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu during the Penitential Walk with Jesus on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Some devotees had difficulty passing through some areas on Osmeña Blvd., though, particularly the road in front of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, with one lane rendered impassable due to ongoing Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project construction.

Shewie Quiros, a resident from Barangay Lahug, woke up early to join the walk. She said this year's walk was different because there was a smaller crowd unlike last year when a throng of people covered the entire Fuente Osmeña Circle.

"Lahi ra gyud ikompara nimo sa last year og karon (It was different from last year’s)," said Quiros.

Quiros said the weather Thursday was great.

The Walk with Jesus marked the start of the novena Masses in honor of the Child Jesus. The Fiesta Señor celebration will run until January 26.

The Sinulog 2024 Grand Festival will be held on January 21. (RJM)