200,000 devotees join 'Walk With Mary' 2026

ABOUT 216,000 Catholic devotees participated in the Walk With Mary and the Traslacion on Thursday, January 15, 2026, according to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

The CCPO reported zero crime incidents during the Penitential Walk with Mary, which began at 4 a.m. from Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

According to CCPO Director Police Colonel George Ylanan, around 1,200 police personnel and force multipliers were deployed to ensure the safety, orderliness, and peaceful participation of Catholic devotees during the procession.

Ylanan said their security preparations proved effective, making the religious activity—one of the highlights of the 461st Fiesta Señor—successful, largely due to public cooperation and adherence to police guidelines.

“Overall, it was peaceful. There were no major incidents throughout the procession and up to the Traslacion,” Ylanan said.

He added that the CCPO conducted a series of dry runs and walkthroughs as part of their extensive preparations for Sinulog-related activities to ensure proper response once major processions and the grand parade began.

The CCPO is now preparing for the solemn procession scheduled on Saturday noon, which is expected to draw triple the number of participants, as well as the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday.

Ylanan noted that the ongoing gun ban has positively contributed to maintaining order during Sinulog events. He also announced that a liquor ban will be enforced within a 300-meter radius along the Grand Parade route on Sunday.

He clarified that street parties will not be allowed after the Sinulog Grand Parade, and police monitoring will continue throughout the route to prevent disorder.

Police personnel will conduct roving patrols to stop unauthorized street parties, which Ylanan said are often the cause of disturbances.

While many groups have secured permits from the Cebu City Government for Sinulog-related celebrations, Ylanan emphasized that these permits do not authorize street parties. (AYB)