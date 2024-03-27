2008 Flyboys fly high in NABC Division 3

THE 2008 Flyboys triumphed over the 2006 Fury, 84-77, to capture the Division 3 title in the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Club (NABC) Congressman Bingo Matugas Cup last March 24, 2024 at the USC North Campus gym in Cebu City.

Rabbi Lequigan scored 25 points to help the Flyboys soar over the Fury. Carl Miko Santos also contributed 11 points, while Nico Magat and Don Adlawan combined for 15 markers.

Giovanni Padillo led the Fury with 34 points in the losing cause.

Meanwhile, the 1985-1986 Bagtik captured the Division 1 crown after winning over the 1993 Dragons, 72-58. Lou Regidor and Arturo Mata scored 22 points each to power the Bagtik to the convincing win.

Bong Eleazar tried to carry the Dragons, scoring 17 points, but his efforts went for naught.

In Division 3, the 2013 Reapers defeated the 2011 Sharks 80-66 to claim the trophy. King Osabel exploded for 37 points, while big man Dolan Adlawan put up 20 markers, as the dynamic duo proved too much to handle for the Sharks’ defense.

Anthony Romaguerra paced the Sharks with 24 points.

Finally, the 1999 Barracudas defeated the 2000 Millennium Bugs 72-63 to win the Division 2 championship.

Fritz Villamor had 19 points, while Joseph Bragat and Mark Loyola tallied 15 points apiece for the Barracudas./ JNP