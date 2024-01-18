201 sea vessels to join Sto. Niño fluvial procession

A total of 201 sea vessels have registered to participate in the fluvial procession on Saturday morning, January 20, 2021, according to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Central Visayas.

PCG Central Cebu Commander Mark Larsen Mariano said the bulk of the participating sea vessels were motor bancas, based on their most recent count.

These include 137 motor bancas, 30 merchant vessels, 24 tug boats, six yachts, three aluminum boats and one speed boat.

For the first time, the images of the Holy Family—Saint Joseph the Worker, Virgen de Guadalupe de Cebu, and Señor Sto. Niño—will unite in the fluvial parade.

The event is a reenactment of Ferdinand Magellan's arrival in Cebu in the 16th century, when he brought the Holy Child that marked the beginning of Christianity in the Philippines. (ANV, TPT)