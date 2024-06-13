2011 routs 2005 For third win

PURESTEEL Manufacturing-2011 captured its third win in as many games after defeating Insular Square-2005, 82-59, in Division B of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (Shaabaa) Season 27 basketball tournament on June 12 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

It didn’t take long for Batch 2011 to impose its will against its foes as it zoomed in front, 29-13, at the midway point of the second period and never looked back. Crafty guard Bradley Bacaltos had 23 points, four assists, and three steals, while Bernard Chioson added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Former PBA big man Kris Porter had 15 points and six boards to help Batch 2011 move to a perfect 3-0.

Meanwhile, the 04 The Win-2004 also climbed to 3-0 with a 72-59 victory over the CrossFit Subtero-2006. Batch 2004 began pulling away in the third canto as they turned a slim four-point lead, 38-34, into a 13-point cushion, 58-45, heading to the last stanza. Batch 2004 then held on down the stretch to pull off the win.

Franco Te submitted a sublime stat line of 20 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and three blocked shots, while Chris Consunji had 18 markers. Ervin Lopena also helped with 10 points, eight boards, and four assists. / JNP