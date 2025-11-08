2013 flood plan still on shelf despite Tino’s deadly impact

VICE Gov. Glenn Soco has renewed calls for the immediate implementation of the Metro Cebu Integrated Flood and Drainage Master Plan, describing it as a vital, science-based solution to the region’s recurring flooding problems.

During a meeting with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to discuss the aftermath of typhoon Tino, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon highlighted the proposed master plan, which covers the entire Metro Cebu area from Carcar City to Danao City.

The plan aims to address flooding from upstream sources, not just in downstream areas where the damage is most visible.

“The President expressed that he is open to pursuing the plan, a moment of hope for Cebu,” Soco said in his Facebook post on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

Soco, who first pushed for the master plan in 2017 as chairman of the Infrastructure Development Committee of the Regional Development Council (RDC), stressed the urgency of acting now.

The plan is based on a 2013 Japan International Cooperation Agency study, but despite endorsements through RDC resolutions and a provincial ordinance, it has remained largely unimplemented for years.

After the meeting, Soco personally handed copies of the RDC resolution and the provincial ordinance endorsing the master plan to Dizon, thanking him for bringing the proposal to the President’s attention.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Danny Jaque, a consultant involved in crafting the plan, and Kenneth Cobonpue, former RDC chairman during its initial advancement.

“Every time I visit our communities after a storm and see families wading through floodwaters, I am reminded why we must act. Typhoon Tino is another painful wake-up call,” Soco said.

Soco emphasized the importance of the master plan, saying that they have this study but it was disregarded.

“This could have been a significant solution to our flooding problems. Cebu is our home. We need to take care of Cebu.”

Soco also called for accountability, urging action against anomalies in previous flood control projects.

Earlier, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro demanded justice and accountability from officials and contractors behind more than P26 billion worth of flood control projects that failed to protect Cebu from typhoon Tino, which she described as the province’s “deadliest flooding in years.”

Baricuatro faced the media on Thursday, Nov. 6, two days after the typhoon submerged communities from Minglanilla to Danao City, leaving over a hundred people dead and causing billions of pesos in damage to property and infrastructure.

According to the Sumbong sa Pangulo website, at least 414 flood control projects worth P26.7 billion were implemented across Cebu between 2022 and 2025. Despite this massive investment, widespread flooding struck southern, western and northern parts of the province.

With both Soco and Baricuatro pushing for solutions and accountability, the spotlight is now on government agencies to ensure Cebu’s flood control projects are properly implemented and maintained to prevent future disasters. / CAV