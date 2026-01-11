2016 was 10 years ago - why can't Gen Z stop talking about it?

Ten years ago sounds distant on paper. In real life, 2016 feels oddly close, like a year frozen in amber, endlessly replayed through throwback playlists, grainy filters and fashion trends that keep resurfacing on social media feeds.

For Gen Z, 2016 is often remembered as a cultural peak, a digital sweet spot before everything became overly curated, monetized and algorithm-driven. Here is why the year still holds a firm grip on collective nostalgia.

Music was for the dance floor

EDM dominated the charts in 2016 and was nearly impossible to escape. Songs played everywhere, from festivals and road trips to house parties and late-night headphone sessions. The same drops pulsed across playlists and speakers, creating a shared soundtrack for the year.

Justin Bieber’s “Purpose” era also marked one of the biggest pop culture comebacks of the decade. Tracks like “Sorry,” “Love Yourself” and “What Do You Mean?” topped charts and inspired dance routines that spread across YouTube and early Instagram videos. The choreography for “Sorry” alone seemed to live on every screen.

The 2016 filter

Before hyperreal editing and ultra-polished presets, there was the 2016 aesthetic. VSCO filters dominated social media feeds, favoring low contrast, muted tones, grainy textures and black-and-white edits that felt effortless rather than engineered.

It was less about perfection and more about mood. Looking back, the aesthetic now feels like a quiet rebellion against today’s optimized content culture.

Chokers, it girls and Instagram fashion

If there is one accessory that instantly dates 2016, it is the choker. Worn by celebrities and fashion-forward influencers alike, it became a shorthand for cool. Chokers appeared in mirror selfies, festival outfits and night-out looks, balancing edge and femininity.

Fashion publications even questioned whether 2016 marked both the rise and fall of the trend. A decade later, it feels less gone than dormant, waiting for the next wave of nostalgia to bring it back.

Creative makeup looks

Before the rise of “clean girl” makeup and skin-like finishes, 2016 was the era of full glam. Heavy contour, bold brows, blinding highlighter and matte liquid lipsticks defined the look. Dramatic eye makeup inspired by YouTube beauty creators turned tutorials into daily entertainment.

While today’s beauty trends lean toward minimalism, the 2016 makeup era showed an entire generation that makeup could be expressive and experimental. It was less about blending in and more about standing out.

Snapchat’s golden era

2016 was also Snapchat’s moment. The app evolved from a disappearing selfie platform into a space for spontaneous storytelling. Filters became cultural moments. Stories felt intimate and unpolished. The addition of Memories made it possible to revisit and save moments that once vanished.

For many Gen Z users, Snapchat in 2016 felt real in a way social media rarely does now. Posts did not need to be perfect. Content did not last forever. That impermanence gave users more freedom to be themselves.

Shoe game

A pair of black leggings matched with Adidas Superstars or Nike Roshes became a near-universal uniform in 2016. The look is instantly recognizable, messy buns, oversized hoodies, iced coffee cups and mirror selfies filling the feed. It was full glam paired with relaxed athleisure.

Today, athleisure has evolved into new directions, with trends like gorpcore taking hold. Still, one glance at those shoes is enough to bring the nostalgia rushing back. S