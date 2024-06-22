2023 stock market accounts stands at 1.9M

THE Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) showed a total of 1,906,019 stock market accounts as of end-2023, higher by 11.3 percent or 193,285 accounts from 1,712,734 accounts in 2022.

The growth was mainly due to new accounts opened through the GStocksPH platform, which also pushed the share of online accounts to 80 percent of total stock market accounts.

Online accounts stood at 1,525,768 as of end-2023, up by 21.2 percent or 266,861 accounts.

PSE president and chief executive officer Ramon Monzon said giving e-wallet holders direct access to the stock market has been instrumental in PSE’s drive to increase retail investor participation in the market.

PSE’s partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers to provide financial literacy and stock investing sessions for Overseas Filipino Workers and their families could significantly increase the number of retail investors in the stock market once fully implemented.

In terms of classification, retail investors up 98.5 percent of total accounts while the remaining 1.5 percent belonged to institutional investors.

Similarly, local investors made up 98.5 percent of total accounts while the remaining 1.5 percent were foreign investors.

In the online space, retail accounts comprised 99.9 percent of total online accounts.

Local investors owned 98.8 percent of the online accounts while foreign online accounts took up the remaining 1.2 percent.

The average value per online trade inched up by 1.8 percent to P47,050.48 from the 2022 average of P46,236.40.

Meantime, the 2023 average value per trade in terms of total market transactions was at P85,385.54, an increase of 9.6 percent from P77,926.41. / PR