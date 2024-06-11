2024 Korea Festival brings best of Korea to Cebu

THE Korean Cultural Center (KCC) has announced that the “K-Culture Next Door: 2024 Korea Festival” is coming to Cebu. The event will be held at SM Seaside City Cebu, Mountain Wing Atrium on June 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the opening ceremony at the Sky Hall on June 15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

This free two-day event offers attendees the chance to experience Korean culture. Celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between Korea and the Philippines, the theme “K-Culture Next Door” aims to highlight the close bond between the nations. Korea and the Philippines have shared cultural exchanges and interactions over the years.

This year’s Korea Festival also celebrates the friendship between Jeju and Cebu. The festival will feature Jeju Island’s history, culture and traditions, highlighted by the Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Dance Company at the opening ceremony on June 15 at 2 p.m.

Established in 1989, the dance company acts as the cultural envoy of Jeju Island, showcasing its distinct cultural and historical characteristics. With performances around the world, the Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Dance Company has participated in many diplomatic and cultural celebrations.

Additionally, the festival will feature a traditional performance from the University of Cebu Dance Company, known for winning the “Best Folkloric Dance Troupe” at the 2012 Korean World Travel Fair and Expo. Modern dance performances will also be part of the festival. K-Tigers, Korea’s pop taekwondo group with over 1.4 million YouTube subscribers, will present a K-fusion taekwondo performance alongside a K-pop cover dance competition, “Everyone’s KPOP: Cebu,” highlighting local dance talents.

Supported by various Korean government agencies and corporations, the festival will include traditional elements such as Hangeul (alphabet), Hanbok (costume) and Jeontongnori (traditional games), as well as contemporary experiences including Korean food tasting.

The festival is organized in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization-Manila Office, the Jeju Tourism Organization and the Korea Copyright Protection Agency Manila Representative Office, aiming to provide a comprehensive experience of Korean culture in Cebu. / PR