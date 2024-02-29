2024 marks rare occasion for leap year baby from Cebu

A LEAP year may be just any other ordinary year to some, but not for those who were born on February 29.

People who were born on February 29 are called leap year baby and are considered relatively unique as their birthdate only occurs every four years.

Justine Toñacao, who was born on February 29, 2000 in Medellin, Cebu, feels that 2024 is his year since he gets to celebrate his real birthday, which he considers a rare occasion.

Toñacao said his birthday celebrations feel different on leap years, compared to regular years since it's the moment that he waits for and feels a lot more special.

"Aside from finally getting a real birthday, it's also the year of the dragon since I was born in the year 2000. A potentially promising year as it progresses," said Toñacao.

But Toñacao said this year will not be as special as he is currently in Manila reviewing for the upcoming board exams in March 2024.

"So I'll be away from my friends and family; surrounded by my review handouts instead but it's all for the best," said Toñacao.

He said he actually does not feel like celebrating his birthday on non-leap years since February 28 is too early, while March 1 feels too late.

But, oftentimes, Toñacao celebrates his birthday on March 1.

"A simple dinner with friends or family is how I usually celebrate my non-leap year birthdays and a better celebration on the leap year," said Toñacao.

He also oftentimes likes to joke around about his age and birthday when anyone asks who is the youngest in the room.

Toñacao added that when people ask about his age and birthday, they are always surprised, noting that it is rare to encounter people who were born on a leap year.

Toñacao jokes that every year, he gets one-fourth older and that he'll be turning six years old this year and that only 12 more leap years left until he is able to legally drink.

"Telling them how young I am never gets old," said Toñacao.

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an independent agency of the US government responsible for the aeronautics and space research, a leap year happens because of a mismatch between the calendar year and Earth's orbit. (RJM)