2024 Palarong Pambansa kicks off

ELEMENTARY and secondary learner-athletes from 17 regions across the country, players from the National Academy of Sports, and the Philippine Schools Overseas representatives converged at the 6,798-square-meter Cebu City Sports Center for the opening of the Palarong Pambansa on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

HOST CITY. The organizing committee headed by Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia (third from left), together with Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros (rightmost), (from left) Councilors Rey Gealon, Jerry Guardo, Jocelyn Pesquera and other city officials take center stage. / Zhan Francisco Ramirez
HIS EXCELLENCY. Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia (right) welcomes and escorts President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (center) upon his arrival for the opening of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa. / Zhan Francisco RamireZ
PBBM ON STAGE. President Bongbong Marcos walks up the stage and waves to the participating athletes, coaches, and trainers. / Amper Campaña

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graced the affair and officially opened the national athletic meet with more than 12,000 learner-athletes, coaches, technical officials, and support staff in attendance.

The Palarong Pambansa returned to Cebu City 30 years after it last hosted the multi-sports event in 1994.

JAMPACKED. Spectators, including the Department of Education and government officials, eagerly await the arrival of athletes at the Cebu City Sports Center. / Amper Campaña
MATATAG. The official mascot for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa is named Matatag which is inspired by the Cebu Flowerpecker, one of the rarest birds found in Cebu. Matatag is depicted as a blue bird wearing an athletic kit and carrying a sports ball. / Zhan Francisco Ramirez
CANVAS OF HUES. Spectators and athletes crane their necks as they were mesmerized by the intricate patterns and cascading sparkles of the fireworks. / Amper Campaña

Action in the different sports disciplines will be held from July 11 to 15, while the closing ceremonies will be on July 16.

