2024 Palarong Pambansa kicks off

ELEMENTARY and secondary learner-athletes from 17 regions across the country, players from the National Academy of Sports, and the Philippine Schools Overseas representatives converged at the 6,798-square-meter Cebu City Sports Center for the opening of the Palarong Pambansa on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graced the affair and officially opened the national athletic meet with more than 12,000 learner-athletes, coaches, technical officials, and support staff in attendance.
The Palarong Pambansa returned to Cebu City 30 years after it last hosted the multi-sports event in 1994.
Action in the different sports disciplines will be held from July 11 to 15, while the closing ceremonies will be on July 16.