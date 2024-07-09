2024 Palarong Pambansa kicks off with grand opening ceremony

THE much-anticipated 2024 Palarong Pambansa officially commenced Tuesday, July 9, 2024, with a dazzling opening ceremony that left spectators in awe at the Cebu City Sports Center.

A grand "Parada ng mga Atleta" (Parade of Athletes) winding through the city’s main thoroughfares ushered in the opening rites.

Bedecked in their regional colors, athletes from the different regions proudly marched alongside coaches, trainers, and team officials, showcasing their unity and diversity.

The crowd cheered as the Philippines' future sports heroes made their entrance to the athletic arena and waved to the enthusiastic onlookers.

After introducing and presenting the various delegations, the emcee announced a short break due to the delayed arrival of the guest of honor.

While waiting, some of the athletes chanted their spirited cheers, creating an entertaining atmosphere for the spectators during the intermission.

The presence of the country's chief executive highlighted the opening ceremonies.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graced the occasion, emphasizing the significance of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

The President said the Palarong Pambansa is "more than just a platform for discovering talents" as it is a venue for fostering national pride.

As he declared the games officially open, the crowd erupted in cheers, celebrating not only athletic prowess but also the spirit of togetherness.

Marcos also did the honors of lighting the ceremonial torch, which he then turned over to former pro basketball star, now Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros for the torch relay.

After the Palarong Pambansa cauldron was lit, the stadium exploded in applause.

