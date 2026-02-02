2026 Bulacao-Talisay Sinulog Cup tips off February 2

THRILLING action is expected when the 2026 Bulacao-Talisay Sinulog Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament tips off on Monday night, February 2, 2026, at the Barangay Bulacao Sports Complex in Talisay City.

Four teams will compete in the four-day tournament, one of the major highlights of the upcoming Barangay Bulacao-Talisay fiesta, organized under the leadership of Barangay Captain Banjo Abastilla.

In the opening game set at 6:30 p.m., Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) runner-up University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, coached by Atty. Kern Sesante, will face the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors handled by coach Paul Joven.

The main game will feature defending champions Benedicto College Cheetahs led by coach BJ Murillo taking against reigning and four-peat Cesafi champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers under coach Gary Cortes.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing automatically to the championship game. The No. 3 and No. 4 teams will battle for third place honors.

Games will be played nightly, with the championship match scheduled on Thursday.

Aside from trophies, cash prizes are at stake in the annual competition. (JBM)