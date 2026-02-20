20K jobs at Capitol fair

NEARLY 20,000 local and overseas job vacancies await applicants during a two-day job fair at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Feb. 21-22, 2026.

The job fair is the first of four scheduled job fairs this year, according to Josephine Tonilon, Peso Alternative Employment Officer. The Provincial Employment Services Office (Peso) and the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC) organized the event to provide decent employment to Cebuano constituents.

“Our direction is to provide decent jobs to Cebu constituents,” Tonilon said, noting that Peso and CPAC collaborate closely under Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s administration.

The fair divides recruitment into two categories. Overseas recruitment starts on Saturday, Feb. 21, with nearly 10,000 vacancies. Most openings are for tourism-related positions and skilled work in Dubai and Kuwait.

Local recruitment follows on Sunday, Feb. 22. It offers another 10,000 positions, largely in the tourism industry and for skilled laborers.

This event marks the second job fair since Governor Baricuatro assumed office in June 2025. During the previous fair in Oct. 2025, more than 600 applicants were hired for local positions, while over 200 secured overseas employment. / CDF