21 Cebu youth start fast food training

TWENTY-ONE unemployed and out-of-school youth in Cebu have begun their work-based training in some select branches of Jollibee, Greenwich, and Chowking in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay.

This after they completed the 10-week classroom training on the Quick Service Restaurant Operations (QSRO) track under the YouthWorks PH program, a private sector initiative that increases access to quality training and employment opportunities for unemployed and out-of-school Filipino youth.

The on-the-job training will run from September to December 2024. During this phase, they will work alongside experienced store managers and crew members within Jollibee Group stores and will undertake a range of tasks including customer service, food handling, maintaining cleanliness and sanitation, and other operational procedures.

At the end of the program, they will have the option to either continue working with any of the Jollibee Group brands or apply to other industries.

“We are excited to welcome our trainees into the next phase of their program, where they will gain hands-on experience as skilled service crew. This part is crucial because it puts them in real-world situations and gives them the practical skills they need to handle the challenges of their job,” said Ruth Angeles, chief of the human resource office at Jollibee Group during the kick-off of the Supervised Industry Learning program on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

Jessa Marie Jumao-as, one of the trainees, said the workforce development training program has been a “transformative gift” for her.

Before joining the program, Jumao-as worked with a cleaning service group, where she discovered her passion for jobs that involved interacting with more people.

She remembered seeing a social media post inviting out-of-school youth to gain skills in the food and beverage industry. She said it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up, especially as an out-of-school youth still uncertain about her career path.

Jumao-as and the 20 other trainees are part of the first batch to participate in the Jollibee Group Foundation’s (JGF) Access, Curriculum and Employability (ACE) Program in partnership with Youthworks PH, Philippine Business for Education (PBed) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAid).

The trainees took the QSRO track, a curriculum developed by the Jollibee Group and JGF in collaboration with Cebu-based Primary Structures Educational Foundation Inc. – School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership and Service (PSEFI-Skills).

The QSRO track is designed to fill the gap for professionalized personnel training in the food service industry. It is one of the two tracks under the ACE Scholarship Program; the other track focuses on agriculture, which is done in partnership with technical-vocational training institutions to provide youth from low-income families the opportunity to stay in school and eventually improve their livelihoods.

JGF president Gisela Tiongson underscored the value of investing in the future of the youth and creating pathways for their success.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to drive social change and open up more opportunities to help the next generation succeed and reach their dreams,” said Tiongson. “At Jollibee Group and JGF, we believe that by investing in youth education, we can build a more inclusive and resilient society where more people have a chance at a better life.”

The number of unemployed Filipinos increased in July as many young graduates from college and senior high school entered the labor force but couldn’t find jobs, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA chief Claire Dennis Mapa said the number of unemployed individuals aged 15 and above rose to 2.38 million in July. This is up from 1.62 million in June and 2.29 million in July 2023.

PSEFI-Skills president and chief operating officer Paulette Liu said that they have been actively addressing issues such as poverty, skills shortages, and the gap between industry and academia through their education and training programs, which benefit not only out-of-school youth but also women and persons with disabilities.

“We work with private and public sectors to develop skilled workers and improve the quality of education training and contribute sustainably to economic development,” she said.

To continue improving the skills and opening more opportunities for the out-of-school youth, Jollibee Group and JGF, together with PSEFI-SKILLS, PBEd and USAID, commit to continue to expand the ACE Scholarship and YouthWorks PH programs by bringing it closer to more trainees in other parts of the country.

“This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we break down silos and work together,” said Justine Raagas, PBed executive director. / KOC