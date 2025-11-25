21 houses damaged in Pangan-an, Olango as ‘Verdena’ brings heavy rains

AT LEAST 21 houses in Barangay Pangan-an on Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City were damaged following the heavy rains and strong winds brought by Tropical Depression Verbena.

Pangan-an Barangay Captain Junrey Casiao said in an interview on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, that the destruction from Verbena was greater than that caused by Typhoon Tino, which damaged only five houses in the area.

Casiao attributed the extent of the damage to the light construction materials used in many of the homes and their proximity to the coastline.

He added that strong rainfall and wind coming from the seaside battered houses closest to the shore, causing partial structural failures.

Despite the initial expectation that Tropical Depression Verbena’s impact would be minimal due to the province being under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1, eight families living near the shoreline in Sitio Bonbon, Barangay Pangan-an were evacuated from their homes when the winds intensified around 1 a.m.

Casiao said there was no significant flooding in the barangay and no injuries were reported as of Tuesday. (DPC)