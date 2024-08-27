21 tons of garbage collected after Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024

THE Cebu City Department of Public Services (DPS) collected 21 tons of garbage following the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Aug. 25 and 26, 2024.

DPS head John Paul Gelasque said the waste was collected along the street dancing competition route, which stretched from a portion of V. Rama Ave. and M. Velez St. to the Capitol building, and along Osmeña Blvd. to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The CCSC hosted the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo’s ritual showdown. The event was held in Carcar City in 2023.

Clean-up operations began on Sunday evening, and continued until the early hours of Monday, following the conclusion of the ritual showdown around 3 a.m.

Gelasque said he was surprised at the volume of waste collected, given the relatively small area covered.

The DPS deployed 220 street cleaners and about 50 dump trucks for the

clean-up effort.

Street cleaning was completed by 4:30 a.m. on Monday, while the CCSC was fully cleaned by 8 a.m.

Water bottles were reported to be the predominant type of waste collected.

Clean-up efforts after the repeat performance and awarding ceremony on Monday evening continued into Tuesday, Aug. 27.

However, the DPS did not record the amount of garbage collected on this day, noting it was significantly less and that some barangay officials assisted with cleaning the CCSC.

The total cleanup operation lasted approximately 10 hours, covering both the street dancing routes and the CCSC. / CDF