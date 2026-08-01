21-year-old woman killed in alleged attack by ex-boyfriend

A 21-YEAR-OLD college student was killed after allegedly being stabbed by her ex-boyfriend inside a house in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu, on Saturday morning, August 1, 2026.

Police identified the victim as Clarissa Jane Paraquiles Amandoron, a resident of Purok 4 in the barangay.

The suspect was identified as her ex-boyfriend, John Lexter Cabaluna Naason, also a college student and a resident of Purok 13, Barangay Tubod, Sibonga.

According to the Sibonga Municipal Police Station, the incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. and was reported to authorities 13 minutes later. Police officers, along with personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), immediately responded.

Initial investigation showed that the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck. He then reportedly stabbed himself in the neck and chest.

Responders found the victim already dead at the scene, while the suspect was still conscious. MDRRMO personnel rushed him to Carcar District Hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the incident. (ABC)