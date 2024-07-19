22-year-old man nabbed for carrying a gun at a police checkpoint

A 22-year-old motorcycle rider was arrested for carrying an unlicensed .45 pistol with three live rounds at a police checkpoint around 10 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu.

Police identified the suspect as alias Angel, from Barangay Balao, Barili, Cebu.

According to the police personnel manning the checkpoint, who were led by Sibonga Police Station Chief Captain Fen Abadilla Seares, they stopped the suspect for not wearing a helmet.

However, upon further inspection, they discovered a handgun tucked in his waistline, prompting them to confiscate the weapon.

The suspect will be facing charge for violating Republic Act 10591, otherwise known as Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

He will also be fined for not wearing a helmet. (DVG, TPT)