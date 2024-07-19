22-year-old woman yields P10 million shabu in Talisay City drug bust

A 22-year-old woman yielded 1,500 grams of crystalline substance believed to shabu with a standard drug price of P10,200,000 during a buy-bust carried out by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of Talisay City Police Station headed by station commander Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod, in Yongco compound in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, at 12:48 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Police described the suspect as a high-value individual who allegedly worked as a drug warehouse caretaker, and identified her live-in partner as alias Kulot, a resident of Sitio Hawud of the said barangay.

The CDEU conducted the anti-illegal drug operation after verifying information about the suspect’s illegal drug activity.

Upon her arrest, the police also found 14 large packs of alleged shabu in her shoulder bag, along with P400 in cash believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sale and a cellphone.

The seized evidence will be submitted to the Cebu Provincial Forensic Unit for chemical analysis. (DVG, TPT)