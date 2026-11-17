STUDENTS of the Ramon M. Durano Sr. Foundation – Science and Technology Education Center in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City, received approximately 22,217 school supply kits and 300 armchairs from the Provincial Government of Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro led the distribution of the supplies to learners from kindergarten to Grade 6.

Each kit contains notebooks, a ruler, pad paper, a protractor, a ballpoint pen and a tumbler bearing the Cebu Province logo.

In addition, the Capitol distributed 2,250 T-shirts to kindergarten pupils.

Also in attendance were Danao City Mayor Nito Durano, Vice Mayor Ivy Durano and Provincial Administrator Atty. Ace Durano.

In her message, Baricuatro reminded the children to take their studies seriously and listen to their teachers and parents.

“This is for your future, so I ask of you, young ones: be good, be humble and be happy. Also, listen to your teachers and parents,” Baricuatro said.

The mayor also thanked the Capitol for its support and urged teachers, parents and students to take good care of the supplies they received. / ANV