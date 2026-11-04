23 families leave homes for floodworks

TWENTY-THREE families in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, are dismantling their homes to make way for drainage rehabilitation aimed at easing flooding in Colon and nearby areas, despite having no relocation site.

Each family will receive P20,000 in government assistance.

The clearing in Sitio Bato will reopen a drainage outlet clogged with silt and garbage, which officials linked to recurring flooding along Leon Kilat Street and surrounding areas.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the families agreed to dismantle their homes following consultations with City and barangay officials. They may keep and reuse their construction materials.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, dismantling was 15 to 20 percent complete. Archival expected the clearing to finish by Thursday, Nov. 5, allowing heavy equipment to enter and remove accumulated debris.

The operation falls under Executive Order 117, signed Oct. 21, which created the Cebu City 3-Meter Easement Recovery Task Force to address structures encroaching on waterways.

No relocation site

Barangay Ermita Captain Mark Miral confirmed that no relocation site had been provided for the 23 families.

He said additional households with structures extending into the affected area were not included in the initial list. The barangay has asked the City to consider them for assistance.

Resident Manuel Badajos, whose family of seven plans to move to Lapu-Lapu City, said the P20,000 assistance would not be enough to cover their relocation expenses.

While acknowledging the need to restore the creek, Badajos said the assistance would provide only partial relief.

Archival said the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) had assessed the families and required supporting documents before releasing the assistance.

Drainage blocked

The clearing follows an investigation into persistent flooding along Leon Kilat St., where water accumulates even during light rain.

Archival said City engineers and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) traced runoff from the E-Mall area toward Gaisano Capital, Colon St. and Ermita.

They found a major drainage culvert in Ermita blocked by about two meters of accumulated sediment, restricting stormwater flow.

The 23 houses occupy the area needed for heavy equipment to access and clear the culvert.

Archival said negotiations took about a month to give residents time to prepare.

He acknowledged that clearing the culvert would not eliminate flooding but could improve drainage in affected communities.

More obstructions

The City will next target a blocked drainage outlet in Sitio Bukog, Barangay T. Padilla, near the public market.

Archival said steel sheet piles installed by a DPWH contractor were obstructing an outlet leading to the river, making repeated pumping operations only a temporary solution.

The City hopes to clear the obstruction within the week.

Officials are also negotiating with establishments along Manalili St. whose structures allegedly encroach on waterways. Archival said the City was exploring arrangements to restore drainage flow without immediately demolishing the structures.

The broader effort aims to clear waterways and reduce flooding in Colon and nearby communities.

For the 23 families in Sitio Bato, however, the immediate concern remains finding new homes as the City reclaims the creekside easement. / CAV