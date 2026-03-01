23 flights canceled amid airspace closures

TWENTY-THREE international flights were canceled as of Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, as escalating military tensions in the Middle East continue to paralyze air travel, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The cancellations, triggered by safety concerns and rapid airspace restrictions, affected several major carriers. The breakdown includes eight flights from Philippine Airlines, six from Emirates, four from Etihad Airways, two each from Cebu Pacific and Qatar Airways, and one from Gulf Air. Additionally, three flights — two from PAL and one from Qatar Airways — were diverted as a precaution.

CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario stated the agency is implementing measures to protect passengers following directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are in constant coordination with airlines and international aviation partners,” Del Rosario said. “The safety of passengers and flight operations remains our highest priority.”

The disruptions have specifically impacted Mactan–Cebu International Airport (MCIA). On Sunday, March 1, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) confirmed the cancellation of Qatar Airways flights to Doha and Emirates flights to Dubai (EK 338).

The regional instability stems from recent strikes involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Consequently, countries including Iran, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq have restricted or closed their airspace to civilian traffic.

MCIA officials urged travelers to reconfirm bookings and update contact details for real-time alerts. Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended check-in for affected flights until further notice.

Affected overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are advised to seek assistance at the OFW Facilitation Center in the MCIA Terminal 2 arrivals area, or at the DMW and Owwa kiosks located in the Terminal 2 departures area.

Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Sunday, March 1, 2026, that Filipinos in the Middle East remain safe after the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said the department is in constant coordination with Philippine embassies to monitor the situation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

He said contingency plans are in place, including the provision of basic needs and possible repatriation should the conflict escalate. While some families have inquired about the whereabouts of loved ones, he noted that all concerns are being addressed, including domestic flight cancellations.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) urged OFWs to follow the advice of Philippine embassies and local authorities. Workers were advised to identify nearby shelters, stay alert for emergency notifications, and avoid high-risk areas. / DPC, TPM