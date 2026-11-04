23 houses in Ermita undergo voluntary clearing

TWENTY-THREE houses in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, are being voluntarily cleared as part of Cebu City’s implementation of the three-meter easement recovery program, with each affected family receiving P20,000 in financial assistance under an executive order issued by Mayor Nestor Archival.

Archival said around 15 percent to 20 percent of the affected houses had already been dismantled as of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. The city hopes to complete the clearing within the day or the following day to allow heavy equipment to enter the area and undertake drainage works.

The mayor explained that the structures were built within the required easement, obstructing the waterway.

The city has already positioned hydraulic equipment in the area, but clearing the entrance remains necessary before operations can proceed.

Archival said the obstruction prevented water from flowing freely into the river, causing water to accumulate in the drainage system.

The city hopes to address the problem within the week.

The city is also engaging major establishments along the waterways, including those whose structures have encroached on the river.

Archival acknowledged possible resistance from business owners but said the city is exploring a compromise that would allow establishments to help address flooding without immediately demolishing their existing structures.

He stressed the urgency of the clearing and drainage works, saying these must be undertaken before the rainy season intensifies and makes operations more difficult. (CAV)