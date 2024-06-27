23 LGUs partner with NACC to localize Philippine Foster Care Program

TWENTY-THREE local government units (LGUs) have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the National Authority for Child Care (NACC) for the localization of the Philippine Foster Care Program (PFCP).

The initiative aimed to ensure the optimal growth, rehabilitation, and development of children in foster care, as well as reduce the cases of child neglect and remove the negative stigma on adoption.

Of the 23 LGUs, 12 were from Western Visayas, nine from Central Visayas, and two from Eastern Visayas. They inked an agreement with NACC during the fourth leg of NACC’s 1st National Congress on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Under Republic Act (RA) 11642, the NACC is tasked with implementing the Simulated Birth Rectification Act (RA 11222), Inter-Country Adoption (RA 8403), the Philippine Foster Care Program (RA 10165), and the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act (RA 11767).

“All-out support kami diyan,” Sogod Southern Leyte Mayor Sheffered Lino Tan said in an interview with SunStar Cebu as he showed his utmost support to the NACC’s program.

“It’s an obligation talaga so we have to comply and we have to support that program,” he added.

Southern Leyte is among the LGUs that agreed to promote the foster care system in their jurisdiction and showed their full support in the sustainability of the program.

The 23 LGUs joined the eight LGUs that had previously signed the MOA, while another 20 LGUs, currently in the process of meeting their requirements, have signed the pledge of commitment. (Stephen Enrile/UP Tacloban intern, Kacell Macabare/UP Tacloban intern, and Michelle Mita/UP Tacloban intern)