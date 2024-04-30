23 new immigration officers to join BI

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) welcomed 23 new immigration officers following their graduation from the Philippine Immigration Academy on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The batch of new graduates is composed of 14 men and 9 women, the BI said in a statement on Tuesday, April 30.

Before they graduated, the officers had completed a 27-day, fast-track training program focused on border control, immigration procedures, and security.

BI Commissioner Tansingco, in a statement, said the new immigration officers will play a role in embodying the bureau’s “Bagong Immigration” initiative, which is aligned with the President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration’s “Bagong Pilipinas” campaign.

The new officers will be deployed to major airports and frontline offices on Wednesday, May 1.

Tansingco said the BI is recruiting new officers to optimize manpower and operational efficiency.

BI’s training emphasized not only technical immigration skills but also interpersonal communication for optimal role effectiveness, he said.

The bureau is an attached agency to the Department of Justice. / KAL