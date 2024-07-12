23 Palaro athletes hospitalized

AT LEAST 23 out of 129 athletes under observation have been admitted to the hospital, with 11 still receiving treatment, said Dr. Peter Mancao, head doctor of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Mancao said majority of the admitted Palarong Pambansa 2024 athletes have been diagnosed with dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, and are mostly experiencing mild symptoms.

He said some athletes may have contracted dengue before arriving in Cebu, as one athlete had a fever prior to admission.

Aside from dengue cases, the Palaro medical team is also managing other sports-related injuries such as knee fractures, sprains, and dislocations.

It is also treating illnesses like pneumonia, tonsillitis, and headaches among the athletes.

Dr. Mancao advised athletes to prioritize their safety and cleanliness.

He assured that both public and private hospitals in Cebu City are prepared to provide medical assistance to the athletes.

Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Assistant Superintendent Adolf Aguilar also assured that the “fast lane” to the CCMC is functional and able to handle concerns that need admission.

He said aside from injuries, athletes also experience colds and coughs due to changing weather conditions, as well as stomach aches that may be attributed to the food they consume outside of their billeting quarters.

He said part of the medical committee’s plan is to distinguish the severity of an athlete’s illness and to address minor medical issues in their respective billeting quarters.

He said that fewer individuals have been taken to hospitals because of the presence of an infirmary at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The infirmary catered to minor injuries and concerns effectively, he added.

Regarding the participation of athletes in the Palarong Pambansa games, Aguilar said there are some who are unable to take part, although he is unsure of the exact number. (Rachel Gabiola and Jobeth Dick Husay/NWSSU interns, and Stephen Enrile/UP Tacloban intern)