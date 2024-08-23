23 Pinoy sailors, including 2 Cebuanos, safe after Houthi attack

ALL the 23 Filipino crew members of MT Sounion, which was hit by missiles from Houthi rebels off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, were rescued.

This was the assurance made by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Thursday night, Aug. 22, saying the Filipino seafarers were already on their way to a safe port.

The DMW said in a statement that the good news was relayed to the agency by Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain Anne Jalando-on Louis and Philippine Defense Attaché to Bahrain Captain Gacusan. It was also confirmed by Defense Attache to Abu Dhabi Capt. Romeo Marana.

The Greek-owned oil tanker that was carrying crude oil was adrift after it was hit by missiles in the afternoon of Aug. 21.

EU Mission said that with the vessel carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil aboard, it represents a “navigational and environmental hazard.”

“It is essential that everyone in the area exercises caution and refrains from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation,” it said.

The crew members were rescued by the French Navy around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, said the DMW.

The Sounion is now at anchor in the Red Sea and no longer drifting, the European Union’s Operation Aspides said.

Reports said that two of the 23 Filipino crew members were from Cebu, while the rest are from other areas in the country.

The DMW said that it will assist in the immediate repatriation of the seafarers along with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa).

“Upon arrival in the Philippines, the whole-of-government team consisting of the DMW-Owwa, DOH, DSWD and Tesda will provide psycho-social, financial, training and reintegration support to the seafarers and their families,” it added.

The assault on the Sounion, the most serious in the Red Sea in weeks, comes during a monthslong campaign by the Houthis targeting ships over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip that has disrupted a trade route through which $1 trillion in cargo typically passes each year.

/ LMY / AP