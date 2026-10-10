23 trees to be relocated for SRP road expansion

CEBU City is seeking to relocate 23 living trees along F. Vestil St. at the South Road Properties (SRP) to make way for drainage rehabilitation and road expansion works in front of South Coast City. One additional dead tree has been recommended for cutting.

The 24 trees stand beside the sidewalk in Barangay Mambaling, according to an inspection report prepared by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro) on Oct. 1, 2026.

The report recommended uprooting the 23 living trees, all identified as native talisay, through earth-balling for transplantation rather than cutting them down. The remaining tree was already dead and was recommended for cutting.

The South Road Properties Management Office (SRPMO) sought Ccenro’s approval for the trees’ removal in a letter dated Sept. 22, prompting an ocular inspection on Sept. 24.

During the inspection, the Ccenro team was informed that the trees would be affected by the planned drainage and road works. Most were found to be healthy, although one had a decayed trunk.

The trees measured 15 to 40 centimeters in diameter at breast height, with heights reaching up to 12 meters.

Ccenro recommended that the SRPMO identify a suitable, available site for transplantation before proceeding.

The inspection report will be forwarded to the City Council Committee on Environment, chaired by Councilor Joel Garganera, for information and appropriate action.

The application has yet to complete the approval process. A City Council resolution must first be secured before the application can be submitted to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for approval, according to the report.

Once the necessary approvals are obtained, Ccenro personnel must supervise the earth-balling, cutting and removal operations.

The applicant must also comply with City Ordinance 2623, or the Earth-Balling, Cutting or Removal of Trees Ordinance of Cebu City.

Under the report’s conditions, each tree cut must be replaced with 100 assorted indigenous saplings, which must be donated to Ccenro before cutting begins.

For each tree designated for earth-balling, the applicant must post a P10,000 bond for two years to help ensure its successful transplantation and survival.

The report did not identify the proposed transplantation site or specify a timeline for the planned works. / CAV