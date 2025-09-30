23 video karera machines seized, destroyed

POLICE in Cebu City destroyed 23 video karera machines that had been seized, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) reported on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Video karera machines are a type of illegal gambling device commonly found in the inner parts of barangays, especially in Cebu City’s downtown area. Most of those who play the machines are reportedly minors and individuals under the influence of illegal drugs late at night.

During nightly Oplan Bulabog operations and the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operation (Sacleo), which target various crimes in barangays, police often encounter these machines hidden in corners of slum areas.

After being collected, the gambling machines were brought to PRO 7 headquarters, where they were destroyed under the supervision of Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan and his officials.

The move was intended to send a strong message to operators of illegal gambling that the Central Visayas police will not tolerate such activities.

By removing these machines from circulation, authorities also hope to reduce their negative social and economic impact on communities and families.

Maranan stressed that the police are serious about eradicating illegal gambling in barangays, warning that if left unchecked, such activities could fuel other crimes, including the spread of illegal drugs and theft.

“This is a clear demonstration of our resolve to put an end to illegal gambling operations that victimize the poor and the youth. We remain steadfast in upholding the marching orders of our Chief PNP, Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., to intensify efforts against all forms of illegal gambling,” Maranan said.

The PRO 7 director also urged the public to continue supporting police initiatives in Central Visayas by reporting the presence of illegal gambling machines in their areas.

He said the success of the campaign against crime does not rely solely on the efforts of the police but also on strong community cooperation to ensure peace and order. (AYB)