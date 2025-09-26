2,300 maritime jobs open on seafarers’ day

MORE than 2,300 job opportunities, as well as free medical and wellness services, will be offered to Filipino seafarers on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, as part of the 30th National Seafarers Day celebration.

The event, dubbed as Mega Job Fair and Medical Mission, will be at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, in a social media post on Friday, Sept. 26, said the event will gather about 21 licensed manning agencies under the theme “Disenteng Trabaho para sa Marinong Filipino 2025” (Decent Work for Filipino Seafarers 2025).

“This is a recognition of our sailors and the opening of new opportunities for them and the country,” said Cacdac.

Available positions cover a wide range of onboard jobs including ship officers, engineers, electricians, cooks, waiters, cruise staff and other sea-based positions.

How to apply

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register online to streamline the process. They can register via jobfairportal.dmw.gov.ph.

Applicants must download a QR code or Job Fair Pass. They will present the pass at the registration booth and scan it upon leaving the venue to complete the process.

The DMW advised applicants to bring necessary documents, including passports, résumés, diplomas, Seaman’s Books and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority certificates.

Applicants should also prepare for on-the-spot interviews and skills tests.

Global role

The Philippines holds recognition as the “seafaring capital of the world,” supplying roughly 20 to 25 percent of the world’s 1.9 million seafarers.

International shipping companies consistently regard Filipino seafarers as among the most skilled in the industry, citing the workers’ training, discipline and strong command of English.

The National Seafarers Day, celebrated every last Sunday of September, honors Filipino seafarers whose work sustains global shipping and supports millions of families in the Philippines.

Then-President Fidel Ramos established the celebration in 1996 through Proclamation 828. / PNA