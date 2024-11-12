2,300 residents in Tuburan ‘to benefit’ from 4PH

MORE than 2,000 residents of Tuburan can benefit from the government’s housing program, Pambansang Pabahay para Sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

Tuburan Mayor Democrito “Aljun” Diamante said that 2,300 beneficiaries can avail the 4PH after he confirmed in a text interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

“It’s a socialized housing for the people of Tuburan,” Diamante said.

He added that the project would have a big impact on all professionals in Tuburan who don’t have a house, especially teachers and other government employees.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) and the groundbreaking were held last Oct. 25. The application for the beneficiaries is still ongoing, he said.

Among towns in the province of Cebu, Tuburan is one of the first to sign an MOU with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for 4PH.

This was confirmed by Paul Talacay, business development manager at Pag-Ibig Fund Visayas in an interview during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas of Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Central Visayas on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

“Most likely kanang mo-avail gyud sa 4PH kanang naay kwarta ang developer and in terms sa local government unit (LGU) kay naay lote (Most likely, those who will avail themselves of 4PH are developers with money, and in terms of the local government unit, they have available land),” Talacay said.

Talacay emphasized that Pag-Ibig Fund is only financing the program and some LGUs expressed desire to join but encountered challenges in acquiring lots.

He added that the lot to be used for the 4PH in Tuburan is owned by the developer making it easy for the LGU to join the 4PH.

4PH

4PH is the government’s flagship housing project that provides affordably-priced homes and lower monthly amortization costs through various subsidies for Filipino workers who are members of Pag-Ibig Fund.

Housing needs

Under the 4PH program, the Pag-Ibig Fund and the DHSUD aim to address the housing needs of Filipino workers in every province, city, and town whose local government has a housing program through more affordable housing loans.

Pag-Ibig Fund offers interested 4PH buyer-borrowers to avail the 4PH units through its regular housing loan program assessed and qualified with considerations of subsidies offered by the government through 4PH.

The housing czar said that housing units to be sold under the 4PH program will be more economically priced than other residential units in the market in keeping with the price ceiling imposed by the government for affordable housing.

Housing loan borrowers who will avail of units under the 4PH program through a Pag-Ibig Housing Loan will enjoy an even lower interest rate than what Pag-Ibig Fund currently provides, which is already considered the lowest in the market.

DHSUD will subsidize up to five percent of the loan’s outstanding interest rate, allowing borrowers to pay a reduced interest rate on their loans. / CDF