24 Mercury Drug branches now honor DSWD guarantee letters

QUALIFIED beneficiaries in Central Visayas can now access prescribed medicines more quickly after 24 Mercury Drug branches started accepting guarantee letters issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7, expanding access to medical assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program.

The DSWD 7 said the participating Mercury Drug branches have been honoring guarantee letters since June 22, 2026.

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said the renewed partnership will allow beneficiaries to obtain prescribed medicines without delays caused by financial constraints.

“The resumption of the partnership between DSWD and Mercury Drug here in Central Visayas is good news for our clients who need medical assistance. This collaboration will enable our beneficiaries to access prescribed medicines immediately, helping ensure that financial constraints do not delay their treatment and recovery,” said Lucero.

“Through this partnership, we are bringing government services closer to the people and making our assistance more responsive, accessible and client-centered,” Lucero added.

Medical assistance

According to DSWD, guarantee letters are used instead of direct cash assistance to help ensure proper use of funds. Beneficiaries may present the guarantee letters at partner pharmacies and other accredited outlets to purchase prescribed or maintenance medicines.

Guarantee letters also cover essential medical needs such as hospital bills, dialysis, chemotherapy and implants, as well as funeral assistance.

The system allows individuals and families in crisis to directly access needed services without having to advance cash.

Participating branches are distributed across Cebu Province and Bohol, with 16 in Cebu and eight in Bohol.

In Cebu, guarantee letters are accepted at several Mercury Drug branches across the province, including Mandaue City Centro; Cebu Leon Kilat; Barangay Tabunok on N. Bacalso Ave. Talisay City; Cebu Fuente; Barangay Punta Princesa in Labangon, Cebu City; and Mabolo (A. Soriano St.), Cebu City.

Also included are branches in Barangay San Vicente in Carcar City; Barangay Poblacion in Minglanilla; Bogo Public Market; Dela Cerna in Lapu-Lapu City; Danao City Poblacion Public Market; Barangay Poblacion in Argao; Barangay Binaobao in Bantayan; Liloan National Highway; Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City; and Barangay Bulacao Pardo, Cebu City.

In Bohol, guarantee letters are accepted at Mercury Drug branches in Barangays Manga, Poblacion, Clarin and C.P. Garcia in Tagbilaran City, as well as Barangay Pagina in Jagna, Barangay San Jose in Talibon, Barangay Poblacion in Tubigon and Barangay Poblacion in Ubay. / DPC