240,000 people join 2026 Walk with Jesus

CEBU. Devotees fill Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City as thousands join the Penitential Walk with Jesus on Thursday, January 8, 2026. This event marks the start of the 461st Fiesta Señor celebration. Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
THE Penitential Walk with Jesus drew an estimated 240,000 devotees who joined the early morning procession on Thursday, January 8, 2026, according to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Lieutenant Colonel Jose Losbaños, CCPO information officer, told media that the figure was based on data from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

IN PHOTOS: Penitential Walk with Jesus 2026

Losbaños said more participants joined this year compared to last year.

The figure accounts only for those who joined the foot procession and does not include devotees inside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, where the Opening Salvo Mass was later held.

In a January 9, 2025 report by SunStar Cebu, CCPO recorded an estimated 160,000 participants in the same procession. (CDF)

