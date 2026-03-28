Cebu City launches 24/7 government hub for BPO workers and night owls

IN A major move to make government more accessible, Cebu City officially opened its first 24/7 Government Service Hub on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Located on the second floor of the Cebu Exchange Tower in Barangay Lahug, the center is designed to serve citizens who can't make it to city hall during standard office hours.

Mayor Nestor Archival and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña led the groundbreaking and blessing ceremony, marking a shift toward a "city that never sleeps."

Support for the "BPO Capital of the South"

The launch was timed perfectly with the City’s BPO Day celebration. Known as the “BPO Capital of the South,” Cebu City is home to hundreds of thousands of IT and business process workers who often work through the night.

Because these professionals work while government offices are usually closed, it has historically been difficult for them to get essential documents. This new hub, locally branded as the “Mayor of the Night” service center, solves that problem by bringing City and national agencies together under one roof, 24 hours a day.

A modern one-stop shop

The facility is strategically located near the Cebu IT Park to be as close as possible to the high concentration of BPO companies. Archival formalized this initiative through Executive Order 27, creating a one-stop shop where residents can complete transactions without disrupting their work or sleep schedules.

"This is more than just a facility," the mayor said during the event. "It is a commitment that the Cebu City Government is always ready to serve, anytime, for every Cebuano."

Why the 24/7 hub matters

Beyond helping call center agents, the hub is open to all residents who prefer to avoid the typical 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. rush. By spreading out service hours, the City hopes to:

• Reduce waiting times at the main City Hall.

• Streamline transactions by putting multiple agencies in one spot.

• Increase convenience for anyone with a non-traditional work schedule.

To secure this prime location, the City Council approved a P5.1 million multi-year lease for the space in the Cebu Exchange Tower back in February.

A vision for the future

Vice Mayor Osmeña noted that the hub bridges the gap between old government habits and the modern needs of the community. Leaders from the Cebu Inter BPO Organization (Cibo), including president Asseem Roy and executive director Buddy Villasis, joined city councilors at the ceremony to show their support for the "night economy."

The pilot launch serves as a signal that Cebu City is evolving to match the fast-paced, global nature of its local industries, ensuring that essential public services are always within reach. / CAV