24/7 service: Bacayan’s digital system ends red tape, long waits

JUST minutes after her children requested a barangay clearance online, Kel received the document delivered to her home in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.
This was Kel’s first exposure to the barangay’s new information system (BIS), an online platform designed to bring government services to residents' fingertips.
“My son and daughter-in-law requested a barangay clearance online, and we are truly amazed at how fast the documents were delivered -- within minutes, same day,” Kel shared to the barangay’s group page on July 28, 2025.
She said there is no need to go to the barangay hall to pick it up, considering the barangay provides the door-to-door delivery service.
“Super convenient,” she said.
For years, residents requesting for barangay clearance and other documents had to skip their work to physically go to the barangay hall.
This was the main concern that former Bacayan barangay captain and now City Councilor Winston Pepito wanted to address when he decided to develop the BIS, which was launched on October 10, 2024.
“Before, people had to file a leave, miss work just to go to the barangay hall to get a (barangay) clearance. Sometimes, the signatories were not available, they had to return another day,” said Pepito.
Located in Cebu City's upland area, Bacayan is not easily accessible. Pepito said residents from distant sitios had to ride a motorcycle or walk in the scorching heat just to get to the barangay hall.
Its barangay hall sits in an elevated ground, which means going up might be a struggle for some.
Pepito, who completed a Computer Science degree, has been dreaming of making all the government services accessible to the public even before joining the government office.
Bacayan’s BIS, which Pepito developed himself for five months, can be accessed through browser or through installing a mobile app.
For residents who still choose to physically visit the barangay hall, a quick response (QR) code is also available in the barangay hall. It would direct the user to the BIS website.
The system gives the residents a menu of services and barangay updates.
Through the digital system, residents can request barangay clearance, file complaints, book a barangay facility, request for assistance, report a public concern like flooding, as well as get updates from the Barangay Council.
Pepito said the online system does not only benefit the public, it also makes the barangay officials and employees’ work efficient.
He said they are able to respond to the request and complaints faster.
“Essentially, it's a 24/7 service, which is a big change from before when the barangay was only open at specific times and you had to be there in person. There are many benefits to having this system,” Pepito said.
Pepito, a member of the science and technology committee in the City Council, has filed an ordinance, entitled “Integrated City Digital Services Ordinance,” to modernize the city’s services through integrating artificial intelligence (AI).
He said the proposed ordinance would prevent future problems from shutting down city services, while it seeks to introduce AI across various city services.
Once approved and implemented, Pepito said Cebu City residents would soon be able to use voice commands on their phones to access services, such as paying taxes. An AI chatbot would also be available to answer common questions and provide forms.
It will also allow for cashless payments and let people do business with City Hall online from anywhere, at any time and reduce face-to-face transactions.
The proposed ordinance, which is currently under review by the committee on laws, ordinance, and styling, is designed to make things more convenient and reduce corruption.