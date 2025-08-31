24/7 service: Bacayan’s digital system ends red tape, long waits

JUST minutes after her children requested a barangay clearance online, Kel received the document delivered to her home in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.

This was Kel’s first exposure to the barangay’s new information system (BIS), an online platform designed to bring government services to residents' fingertips.

“My son and daughter-in-law requested a barangay clearance online, and we are truly amazed at how fast the documents were delivered -- within minutes, same day,” Kel shared to the barangay’s group page on July 28, 2025.

She said there is no need to go to the barangay hall to pick it up, considering the barangay provides the door-to-door delivery service.

“Super convenient,” she said.

Solution

For years, residents requesting for barangay clearance and other documents had to skip their work to physically go to the barangay hall.

This was the main concern that former Bacayan barangay captain and now City Councilor Winston Pepito wanted to address when he decided to develop the BIS, which was launched on October 10, 2024.

“Before, people had to file a leave, miss work just to go to the barangay hall to get a (barangay) clearance. Sometimes, the signatories were not available, they had to return another day,” said Pepito.

Located in Cebu City's upland area, Bacayan is not easily accessible. Pepito said residents from distant sitios had to ride a motorcycle or walk in the scorching heat just to get to the barangay hall.



Its barangay hall sits in an elevated ground, which means going up might be a struggle for some.

Pepito, who completed a Computer Science degree, has been dreaming of making all the government services accessible to the public even before joining the government office.

