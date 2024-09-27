24th Aboitiz Cup Players 6 semis underway today

FOUR teams will be battling for two finals slots in the Players 6 division of the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup today, Sept. 28, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City.

Makati FC (MFC) Cebu takes on Cebu United FC, while Real Galaxy FC faces Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in the semifinals.

MFC Cebu and Real Galaxy are coming into the semifinals as the favorites after topping their respective groups.

The finals will be played right after the semifinals on the same day.

Meanwhile, the final three matches of the Players 8 group stage will be played also at the same venue.

Canduman United FC locks horns with SHS-AdC, Cebu FC (CFC) Academy plays against Sugbo Calidad FC, and Cebu United FC goes up against Giuseppe FC.

The top two teams in each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played right after the last few matches of the elimination round. / EKA