25 bets seek positions in Cebu City

AFTER five days of the filing period for certificates of candidacy (COC), at least 25 aspirants for various positions in Cebu City have submitted their COCs to the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, the latest bet to file a COC was former councilor Niña Mabatid, who is making a comeback in the council in the north district as an independent candidate.

Mabatid said that, if elected, one of her platforms is to ensure the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act.

Mabatid, in the 2022 elections, ran and lost as north district representative.

As of Oct. 5, Comelec Cebu City North District already collected nine COCs, while the Comelec Cebu City South District received 16 COCs.

For the mayoral race, two aspirants have submitted their COCs, including Mayor Michael Rama, who is seeking reelection in May 2025 polls.

Independent candidate Julieto Co, a former corporate employee and a resident of Barangay Guadalupe, filed his COC for mayor on Friday, Oct. 4

On the day Rama filed his COC on Oct. 3, the Office of Ombudsman’s order to dismiss him came out after he was found guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct for hiring two of his brothers-in-law as City Hall employees.

Rama is currently serving a six-month suspension that will end in November.

Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros also filed his COC on Oct. 3 as Rama’s running mate under Partido Barug Team Rama.

The tandem is speculated to rival the team of City Councilor Nestor Archival and former mayor Tomas Osmeña, and the potential tandem of Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and former Metropolitan Cebu Water District chairman Jose Daluz III under the Kusug-Panaghiusa merger.

Archival, Osmeña, Garcia and Daluz, along with former Customs commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz, are set to file their COCs before or on the last day of COC filing on Oct. 8.

Aspirants for district representatives were Association of Barangay Councils President Franklyn Ong for the north district, who filed his COC on Oct. 4

Incumbent South District Rep. Edu Rama filed his COC on Friday, seeking reelection.

Both Ong and Congressman Rama ran under the slate of Partido Barug after the alliance between Partido Barug and BagOng Sugbo was formed to strengthen their campaign strategy for next year’s elections.

Aside from Mabatid, aspirants for city councilor for the north district were Andrew Biton, Ernesto Herrara, Maria Pino, Noel Wenceslao, Kevin Sanchez, Rey Lauron, Jessica Resch and Mark Aguipo.

For the south district, aspirants were Abraham Verdida Jr., Jocelyn Pesquera, Phillip Zafra, Mikel Rama, Francis Esparis, Harry Eran, Gremar Barete, Novie Abella, Ramon Alcoseba Alejandr Cabido and Jerone Castillo

Incumbent councilors seeking reelection were Wenceslao, Pesquera, Zafra and Esparis.

In an interview on Oct. 1, Comelec Cebu City North District supervisor Ambongan Abilar reminded aspirants to secure at least five copies of their COCs and documentary stamps.

Abilar added that candidates have to attach their certificate of nomination and acceptance if they are members of a political party.